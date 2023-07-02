Baltimore police confirm officers are on the scene of a mass shooting

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:19 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - Emergency personnel and the acting police commissioner were at the scene of a mass shooting in Baltimore early Sunday morning, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue. The number of victims was not immediately provided.

Acting Commissioner Richard Worley was at the scene of the shooting, police said.

There were multiple fatalities and dozens of people injured in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore and a large police and emergency medical response in the area, WBFF-TV reported.

Witnesses told the station that hundreds of people were gathered for an event called “Brooklyn Day.”

A press conference with additional details was planned for later in the morning at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds and heavy rain rolled through Northeast Kansas Friday night.
Heavy storms hit Northeast Kansas
TPD officials said the deceased has been identified as Xavion E. Phannix, 20, of Topeka.
TPD releases identification of Topeka man who was killed in Thursday homicide
Topeka Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance involving...
Two Topeka men in custody for disturbance at Hy-Vee in Topeka
Andrew M. Hicks, 25, of Topeka, is behind bars following a robbery that led to a pursuit in...
Topeka man arrested after robbery leads to pursuit in NE Topeka
One person was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on US 75 Highway in Shawnee County.
One hospitalized after single vehicle crash in Shawnee County

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
Weary air travelers recall experiences with flight delays, cancellations
Florida communities protest over new immigration laws
North Carolina law that bars most abortions after 12 weeks takes effect