‘Without hesitation’: Video shows officer rescuing 3 dogs from burning home

Authorities rescued three dogs from a house fire after an officer noticed smoke coming from a townhome. (Source: Fairfax County Police Dept./BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News/TMX) - Authorities in Virginia say an officer jumped into action to help rescue dogs caught in a house fire.

This week, the Fairfax Police Department released a body camera video of what the officer saw that afternoon.

Authorities said the incident occurred on June 18 when first responders were called to a townhome community for a reported fire at around 11:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a three-story townhouse with smoke coming from a second-floor window.

According to the department, an officer first spotted smoke coming from the home and started warning residents.

During these interactions, a neighbor told the officer about a handful of dogs that were still inside the burning building.

The unidentified officer can be seen going inside the home and getting the dogs out to safety.

“Without hesitation, the officer made entry into the home and was able to rescue the pets,” a spokesperson with the department said.

Arriving firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any injuries reported.

Authorities said the dogs were taken care of by first responders outside of the home before being reunited with the owners.

“Thankfully, the officer and the dogs were uninjured,” the department shared.

According to reports, the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue with about $30,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

TPD officials said the deceased has been identified as Xavion E. Phannix, 20, of Topeka.
TPD releases identification of Topeka man who was killed in Thursday homicide
Strong winds and heavy rain rolled through Northeast Kansas Friday night.
Heavy storms hit Northeast Kansas
The trio -- a man and two women -- were apprehended around 10:45 a.m. Friday near S.W. 26th and...
Three arrested following stolen-car stop Friday morning in southwest Topeka
FILE
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
Authorities help rescue 3 dogs in townhouse fire after noticing smoke
Andrew M. Hicks, 25, of Topeka, is behind bars following a robbery that led to a pursuit in...
Topeka man arrested after robbery leads to pursuit in NE Topeka
In this week’s Salute Our Heroes we spotlight a Hayden Highschool graduate that has gone above...
Salute Our Heroes: Hayden Graduate goes down in history for receiving prestigious award twice