Two Topeka men in custody for disturbance at Hy-Vee in Topeka

Topeka Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance involving...
Topeka Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance involving two drivers around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 to the Hy-Vee grocery store located at 2951 SW Wanamaker.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men are in custody following a disturbance at Hy-Vee in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance involving two drivers around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 to the Hy-Vee grocery store located at 2951 SW Wanamaker.

According to Topeka Police Department, as a result of the investigation, Tyler J. Jellison, 30, and Timothy C. Graham, 25, both of Topeka, were taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Tyler J. Jellison

  • Aggravated battery

Timothy C. Graham

  • Aggravated battery

