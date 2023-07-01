Topeka man arrested after robbery leads to pursuit in NE Topeka

Andrew M. Hicks, 25, of Topeka, is behind bars following a robbery that led to a pursuit in...
Andrew M. Hicks, 25, of Topeka, is behind bars following a robbery that led to a pursuit in Northeast Topeka.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars following a robbery that led to a pursuit in Northeast Topeka.

Topeka Police Department said on Saturday, July 1, officers responded to the area of NE Arter and NE Fairchild to a report of a robbery. While on the scene, officers found the vehicle involved in the robbery and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle did not yield to officers and a vehicle pursuit began. The pursuit ended at NE Fairchild and NE Kellam without any further incidents.

According to Topeka Police Department, as result of the investigation, Andrew M. Hicks, 25, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for suspicion of the following:

  • Aggravated Robbery
  • Interference LEO
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign (10 Counts)
  • Speeding
  • Driving Left of Center (3 Counts)
  • Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle
  • Driving without Lights when Needed
  • Flee or Attempt to Elude LEO with Reckless Driving
  • Avoiding Tire Deflating Device

