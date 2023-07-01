Topeka man arrested after robbery leads to pursuit in NE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars following a robbery that led to a pursuit in Northeast Topeka.

Topeka Police Department said on Saturday, July 1, officers responded to the area of NE Arter and NE Fairchild to a report of a robbery. While on the scene, officers found the vehicle involved in the robbery and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle did not yield to officers and a vehicle pursuit began. The pursuit ended at NE Fairchild and NE Kellam without any further incidents.

According to Topeka Police Department, as result of the investigation, Andrew M. Hicks, 25, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for suspicion of the following:

Aggravated Robbery

Interference LEO

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Possession of Marijuana

Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign (10 Counts)

Speeding

Driving Left of Center (3 Counts)

Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle

Driving without Lights when Needed

Flee or Attempt to Elude LEO with Reckless Driving

Avoiding Tire Deflating Device

