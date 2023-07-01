TC Energy shares Washington Co. cleanup progress at six-month mark

MILL CREEK, Kan. (WIBW) - TC Energy shared an update as we reach the six-month mark on the Washington County oil spill cleanup.

The energy provider says its crews have completed shoreline cleanup and made significant progress restoring the vegetation, sand, and rocks that previously comprised the creek bed. They are also in the final stages of moving the affected material off site. Response crews finished collecting it all last month.

The EPA reports 35 million gallons of water being treated so far out of a total 37 million. As we reported last month, crews had removed the last of the oil in early May.

Nearly 13,000 barrels of oil spilled into the creek when the Keystone Pipeline ruptured in December. You can follow updates from TC Energy and the EPA.

