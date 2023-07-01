Semi overturns on I-70 in Douglas County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi overturned on I-70 in Douglas County.

Kansas Highway Patrol said on their Crash Logs that around noon on Friday, June 30, a 2016 International Semi was traveling eastbound on I-70 in Douglas County. The vehicle then left the roadway to the right, overcorrected, left the roadway to the left and struck the concrete barrier wall and overturned.

The driver of the semi had suspected minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

