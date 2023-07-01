Rear-end crash involving two vehicles results in rollover in Cloud County

CLOUD COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A minor injury rear-end crash involving two vehicles resulted in a rollover in Cloud County.

Kansas Highway Patrol said on their Crash Logs that on Thursday, June 29, a 2016 Jeep SUV and a 2011 Mercedes passenger vehicle were traveling northbound on U.S. 81 Highway. The 2016 Jeep SUV ran into the back of the 2011 Mercedes passenger vehicle causing the 2016 Jeep SUV to leave the roadway to the right and roll. The Jeep came to rest on its passenger side.

The driver of the 2016 Jeep SUV was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the 2011 Mercedes passenger vehicle had no apparent injuries.

