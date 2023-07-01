Rain still likely this afternoon, severe chances very low

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Severe storms affected much of NE Kansas last night, spreading high winds of over 70 mph and golf ball sized hail throughout the region. While much of Saturday will be spent assessing the damage, more storms are forecasted for tonight in similar locations.

Weaker Storms This Evening

While tonight will bring further chances for rain across NE Kansas, these storms are unlikely to be strong. Last night’s severe storms used up most of the atmosphere’s available energy, leaving little room for strengthening in any other storms.

Most of these storms will have already spun up in Nebraska when they are expected to cross over into Kansas between 2-4 PM, and will traverse the entire region by around 7 PM. Many of these will be scattered and stagnant in their intensity, not likely to cause any issues with excessive rainfall or high winds.

Severe Weather is forecasted for many parts of Missouri this evening, and we’ll be watching along the state line for any chances of strengthening storms in those locations.

By nightfall, NE Kansas should be dry. The rest of the weekend looks to be drier as well, with stronger rain chances not returning until the middle part of next week, returning on Independence Day.

A Much Cooler Pattern

Temperatures have dropped significantly in the wake of last night’s severe weather, with high temperatures only forecasted to reach the middle 80s. While we will be warming up into next week, temperatures should only peak in the middle 90s on Tuesday (Independence Day).

