One hospitalized after single vehicle crash in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 75 Highway in Shawnee County.

Kansas Highway Patrol said on their Crash Logs that around 10:05 a.m. on Friday, June 30, a 2014 Mazda CX5 was traveling northbound on U.S. 75 Highway at 77th St. The vehicle went right of center and struck the bridge barrier wall. The vehicle spun out and came to rest, disabled in the left lane of travel.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.