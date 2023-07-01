Manhattan native Hudgins, staying with Houston

HOUSTON, TX. (WIBW) - Trevor Hudgins will represent the Rockets organization come next season.

The former Manhattan High School star averaged 19 points for Houston’s G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley Vipers last season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced the news on Twitter Saturday afternoon:

Rockets G Trevor Hudgins has signed a qualifying offer and will remain on a two-way contract for the 2023-2024 season, his agent @georgelangberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Hudgins averaged 19 points for the Rockets’ G League affiliate last season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Hudgins will split time with Houston’s active roster and the G League affiliate as part of the two-way deal.

