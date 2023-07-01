Manhattan native Hudgins, staying with Houston

Houston Rockets' Trevor Hudgins (39) brings the ball up against the Oklahoma City Thunder...
Houston Rockets' Trevor Hudgins (39) brings the ball up against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, TX. (WIBW) - Trevor Hudgins will represent the Rockets organization come next season.

The former Manhattan High School star averaged 19 points for Houston’s G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley Vipers last season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced the news on Twitter Saturday afternoon:

Hudgins will split time with Houston’s active roster and the G League affiliate as part of the two-way deal.

