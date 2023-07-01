Lance Leipold continues to recruit top talent

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold during an official timeout during in an NCAA college football...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold during an official timeout during in an NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Class of 2024 is taking shape for Kansas football with another big time commitment.

Edge rusher Deshawn Warner out of Goodyear, Arizona committed to the Jayhawks Saturday evening:

Warner is a three-star recruit and is ranked the No. 12 best player in the state of Arizona according to 247Sports and No. 48 edge-rusher for the Class of 2024.

Warner took his official visit to Kansas on June 23 and made his decision a week later.

He had a plethora of teams looking at him including, Washington, Oregon State and Texas were his other finalists.

