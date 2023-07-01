Lance Leipold continues to recruit top talent
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Class of 2024 is taking shape for Kansas football with another big time commitment.
Edge rusher Deshawn Warner out of Goodyear, Arizona committed to the Jayhawks Saturday evening:
mama i'm home🏡 pic.twitter.com/KDmhVs6LMT— DESHAWN WARNER (@DeshawnWarner15) July 1, 2023
Warner is a three-star recruit and is ranked the No. 12 best player in the state of Arizona according to 247Sports and No. 48 edge-rusher for the Class of 2024.
Warner took his official visit to Kansas on June 23 and made his decision a week later.
He had a plethora of teams looking at him including, Washington, Oregon State and Texas were his other finalists.
