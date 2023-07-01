KHP Superintendent retires after serving the state and citizens for 45 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman T. Jones has retired from the KHP after serving the state and citizens of Kansas for 45 years, 25 of which were served with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP said Jones began his career with the KHP as a member of Class #18 on June 18, 1982. His first duty station was Troop F, Wichita, Kan., where he served as a Trooper until 1992. On April 30, 2000, Jones returned to the KHP in a civilian capacity as the Director of Administration until March 25, 2011. On April 3, 2019, Jones was appointed to Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol by Governor Laura Kelly. His appointment was confirmed by the Kansas State Legislature on Jan. 16, 2020.

According to KHP, Jones is a native of Kansas City, Kan., and a graduate of Wyandotte High School. He attended Emporia State University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Prior to his career with the Kansas Highway Patrol, Jones served as a campus police officer for Emporia State University from 1978 to 1982. Subsequently, he also served as a patrolman with the Emporia Police Department from 1981 to 1982. Jones’ passion for training led him from the Patrol to the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center as a police instructor from 1992 to 2000. Following his tenure as the Director of Administration with the Patrol, Jones served as Shawnee County Undersheriff and later Sheriff from 2012 to 2019.

KHP said Jones’ community involvement helped instill his lifelong mission to serve others and be “selfless, not selfish.” He has been involved in many law enforcement and civic organizations that include the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Associates, Kansas Peace Officer Association, the Kansas Sheriff‘s Association, Kansas Chiefs of Police, Special Olympics Kansas, United Way, and Boy Scouts of America, various roles within his church, and a big brother for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Topeka. Most importantly, he is a husband, father of two, and grandfather.

