Kansas freshman S’Mya Nichols using smile and patience to begin her college career

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Mission West grad says she’s using her smile and patience to kick start her collegiate career.

Nichols committed to the Jayhawks back in November 2022 and was ranked the 34th recruit by ESPN and the highest prospect head coach Brandon Schneider has landed since coming to Kansas.

The Jayhawks have been recruiting the five-star prospect since she was in 8th grade.

“They were really patient when it came down to crunch time and they were telling me it’s okay, take your time and they were on my time and there were other schools who were rushing that I wasn’t 100 percent about but I was always 100 percent about Kansas,” Nichols said.

She chose Lawrence because she wanted to be a part of something special.

“I wanted to be a part of the change here, of course and I just wanted to come in and make a huge impact and I just want every single game to be like it was for the championship for the WNIT that they had last year,” she said.

But she’s battled adversity along the way, tearing her first ACL in 2020, then the other in 2022. She says her patience and support system helped her stay strong, especially her doctor.

“He basically told me ‘I’m going to fix your knee and the only thing you have to worry about is your head, just be mentally ready.’” “I feel like both of the tears were a blessing, it’s like I have two new knees for college, that’s how I think of it,” she said.

Head coach Brandon Schneider never doubted she’d come back.

“I think she plays the right way, she is a two-way player,” he said. “She’s going to give great effort on both ends of the floor and I think even as a young player, she’s going to bring an element of leadership that’s really important to any winning program.”

Schneider says Nichols could carve out a big role this season.

“We have definitely not seen anything so far that would lead us to believe otherwise.”

One thing 13 Sports asked Nichols was, what should people know about her, one is her smile

“I smile a lot… I smile a lot on the court as well,” she said.

From Nichols smiling, to all the smiles from the WNIT Championship this past year, there are more to be had.

“What they did last year just put in everyone’s minds to have a championship mindset and I feel like that’s feeding onto the freshmen that are already here and honestly we all just want to win,” she said.

She did say being close to home will be nice to visit family on a frequent basis.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.