Kansas Christian College joins Kansas Independent College Association

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Christian College (KCC) in Overland Park, Kan., has joined the Kansas Independent College Association as its 21st member institution.

Officials with the Kansas Independent College Association said KICA, founded in 1970, is a not-for-profit organization that provides collaborative programming and statewide advocacy to enhance its members’ capacity to offer an affordable and valuable postsecondary education to all students.

Kansas Independent College Association officials indicated to be a KICA member institution, a Kansas college or university must meet specific criteria, including:

Non-profit Regionally accredited Undergraduate degree offering Providing the majority of its educational offerings within the state of Kansas, and In compliance with Kansas statutes regarding open enrollment

“Private education is essential to the common good. In particular, faith-based education serves a vital role in higher education institutions. At KICA, we see this as a joint effort,” said Monsignor Stuart Swetland, KICA Board Chair-Elect and President of Donnelly College. “I am pleased to join with my fellow members in welcoming Kansas Christian College to our network and celebrate all that this fellowship will mean for Kansas higher education and its students.”

Staff with the Kansas Independent College Association stated the KCC is a ministry-focused institution developing students with a lifelong love for learning whether they are preparing to enter the marketplace or full-time ministry.

“We are delighted to have been approved for full membership with KICA; we have eagerly awaited this opportunity,” said Chad Pollard, President of Kansas Christian College. “I appreciate how Matt, and my presidential colleagues within KICA have already made me feel a part of the community through our period of associate membership. KICA is doing tremendous work on behalf of its member institutions across our great state, and we are excited to be a part of this higher education community as a full member.”

The Association’s membership also includes Baker University, Barclay College, Benedictine College, Bethany College, Bethel College, Central Christian College of Kansas, Cleveland University – Kansas City, Donnelly College, Friends University, Hesston College, Kansas Wesleyan University, Manhattan Christian College, McPherson College, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Newman University, Ottawa University, Southwestern College, Sterling College, Tabor College, and the University of Saint Mary.

“It is a testament to the strength of Kansas’ private colleges that we are growing as a community. I am excited to have Kansas Christian College’s engagement in our vibrant network of collaborative programs,” said Matt Lindsey, KICA President. “Like the students of Kansas Christian College, we are all life-long learners, and I look forward to what our new member can teach us all.”

The expansion of the Kansas Independent College Association (KICA) is another chance to highlight the economic impact this sect of higher education has on Kansas as a whole.

Our network makes a $1.1 billion total economic contribution.

The operations of Kansas’ independent colleges and universities support or sustain over 8,000 jobs

Through its local spending and the jobs it supports or sustains, Kansas’ independent colleges and universities generate over $65 million in state and local taxes.

The students, staff, and faculty of KICA colleges and universities contribute over$10 million annually in charitable giving and volunteerism.

The full economic contribution analysis and individual reports by college/university are available HERE.

