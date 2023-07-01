K-State veterinarian shares Fourth of July tips to keep pets safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University veterinarian shared Fourth of July tips to keep pets safe this holiday weekend.

K-State said for many pets, it is a time of fear and anxiety as well as other dangers.

Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the Veterinary Health Center in the College of Veterinary Medicine, said one of the best things you can do is to keep your pet indoors at all times and keep them under leash control when you do need to take them outside.

“The sound of fireworks can make some pets run off in an attempt to get away from the noise,” Nelson said. “This is the time of year with the highest incidences of runaway pets, so be sure to keep them secure!”

According to K-State, in addition to the risk of getting lost if they run away, Nelson said there is also the risk of your pet being hit by a car as their fear of fireworks can make them less observant of oncoming traffic. She advises pet owners to ensure their pet has some type of identification, such as a tag and/or microchip - ideally both, as tags can get lost and microchips can sometime stop working and get missed on a scan incase the pet gets lost.

K-State shared Nelson said keeping your pet inside keeps it safe from people who may try to harm an animal with fireworks. Keeping your dogs in the safe confines of their cares or a secure room is all that is needed to make some dogs feel less anxious. Be sure to close the blinds or use heavy curtains to block out the flashes of light.

According to K-State, Nelson offers additional tips for helping pets cope with their fear of loud noises that come with the holiday, including

Play soothing music or turn on the TV or white noise machine to attempt to block out the noise.• Distract from the noise and commotion with food puzzles and stuffed Kongs.

Try an anxiety wrap specially made for pets to help calm those with mild anxiety, or use the wrap in addition to medications for those with moderate to severe noise phobias.

Use over-the-counter supplements made for anxious pets to benefit those with mild to moderate noise anxiety. Note that some of these treatments need to be started several days ahead of the holiday for best effectiveness.• Consider temporarily relocating your pet to a quieter place, such as a friend or relative’s house or kennel, during this time.

Talk to your veterinarian about prescription anti-anxiety medications if your pet has a moderate to severe noise phobia. Several medications are available to help treat anxiety from loud noises. Have the medication ready to give on the first day that fireworks are allowed to begin in your community. It is best to speak to your veterinarian now about medication options as offices may be closed early for the holiday.

Staff at K-State indicated Nelson said it is important to keep dangerous holiday items out of your pet’s reach and not apply products on pets that aren’t labeled for safe use on them. These include lighters, punks, matches, lighter fluid, glow jewelry, citronella candles/oils, insect coils and repellants, and fireworks — both unlit and lit.

”Even if your dog is not bothered by fireworks, it is still subject to being burned or injured by fireworks if it gets too close or attempts to retrieve one that has been ignited,” said Nelson.

K-State said some fireworks remain very hot for some time after being ignited and discharged, and many fireworks contain toxic chemicals if ingested.

According to staff at K-State, some insect repellants are not safe for your pets, Nelson said.

“Mosquitoes are very prevalent this time of year, but don’t be tempted to spray your pet with insect repellants that contain DEET as it is toxic to pets,” she said. “Only apply insect repellants that state they are safe to use on pets.”

Nelson said human foods and beverages also pose dangers to pets. According to the veterinarian, pets often experience vomiting and/or diarrhea when given foods they are not used to eating, and some foods — such as chocolate, macadamia nuts, onions, grapes or raisins, coffee, salt and yeast-based bread dough — are also toxic for pets.

“When ingested, fatty foods can lead to life-threatening pancreatitis, while corncobs, bones and wooden barbeque skewers can cause blockage of the intestinal tract if swallowed,” Nelson said. “Keep any foods or candies sweetened with artificial sweeteners, such as xylitol, out of reach as they can lead to life-threatening low blood sugar and liver failure”

K-State said alcoholic beverages are also unsuitable for pets — Nelson advises keeping the beer and wine well out of their reach.

K-State noted in the midst of intense summer heat, Nelson also recommends watching your pets closely for any signs of overheating if they are outside with you.

