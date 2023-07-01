Heavy storms hit Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Strong winds and heavy rain rolled through Northeast Kansas Friday night.

Roads are blocked, power lines are down, and a few fires were reported throughout the region.

In Jefferson County, wind gusts 80 to 90 miles per hour took down several trees and large branches. Their emergency manager also reported a barn fire south of Oskaloosa and a power pole on fire near Valley Falls. The wind was so strong, they also had reports of docks at Perry Marina being pulled away from the piers. Some roads around Oskaloosa and Winchester are blocked, but fire crews were working to get those cleared. So far, no reports of any injuries.

In Topeka, TPD confirmed tree limbs are down around the city. But, they say there were no major roads or intersections heavily affected.

Meanwhile, Evergy is monitoring several outages. You can track those on the Evergy Outage Map.

