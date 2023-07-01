Heavy storms hit Northeast Kansas

Heavy storms hit Northeast Kansas
By WIBW Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Strong winds and heavy rain rolled through Northeast Kansas Friday night.

Roads are blocked, power lines are down, and a few fires were reported throughout the region.

In Jefferson County, wind gusts 80 to 90 miles per hour took down several trees and large branches. Their emergency manager also reported a barn fire south of Oskaloosa and a power pole on fire near Valley Falls. The wind was so strong, they also had reports of docks at Perry Marina being pulled away from the piers. Some roads around Oskaloosa and Winchester are blocked, but fire crews were working to get those cleared. So far, no reports of any injuries.

In Topeka, TPD confirmed tree limbs are down around the city. But, they say there were no major roads or intersections heavily affected.

Meanwhile, Evergy is monitoring several outages. You can track those on the Evergy Outage Map.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
David Knittel
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to light occupied house on fire
Joshua Jacobs, VA Undersecretary for Benefits
VA Undersecretary urges veterans to apply now to maximize PACT Act benefits

Latest News

Illegal marijuana grow operation discovered in Bourbon County
Heavy storms hit Northeast Kansas
TC Energy shares Washington Co. cleanup progress at six-month mark
Happy Basset prepares for July 4th holiday with BBQ contest
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.