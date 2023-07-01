Happy Basset’s kicks off third annual BBQ Competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka restaurant is back with an annual barbecue tradition.

Happy Basset Barrel House is welcoming 37 teams from across the country competing to make the best barbecue.

Some competitors will begin cooking as early as 3 am so their meats are ready for judges at noon Saturday.

Even with a $4,000 pot most cooks say the competition is about more than the money.

“This year I’ll be doing 40 contests this year. I think this is my 17th or 18th of the season and I came to this contest because I was born and raised in Topeka and I’m a homegrown boy here and any time they have a contest here I have to come and cook it and so I’m just excited to be around all these great cooks and cook in my home town,” says Pitmaster at Fergolicious BBQ, Richard Fergola.

Judging begins at noon Saturday, June 30th with awards given around 3 pm.

There will also be a firework display and live music.

Happy Basset is located at 510 SW 49th St.

