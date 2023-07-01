Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say

Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their vehicle. (Source: WBKO)
By Brennan Crain and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say two people, including a child, died in a truck after a tree fell on the vehicle.

Kentucky State Police report they responded to what was reported as a crash in Butler County Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Christopher Fulkerson, 49, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with his 12-year-old stepdaughter when a tree from the east side of the roadway fell and hit the roof of the truck.

WBKO reports that Fulkerson and the girl were killed.

According to Butler County authorities, recent severe storms in the region may have contributed to the tree falling over.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD officials said the deceased has been identified as Xavion E. Phannix, 20, of Topeka.
TPD releases identification of Topeka man who was killed in Thursday homicide
The trio -- a man and two women -- were apprehended around 10:45 a.m. Friday near S.W. 26th and...
Three arrested following stolen-car stop Friday morning in southwest Topeka
Strong winds and heavy rain rolled through Northeast Kansas Friday night.
Heavy storms hit Northeast Kansas
FILE
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Rollercoaster in North Carolina shut down after crack discovered
Kansas Christian College (KCC) in Overland Park, Kan., has joined the Kansas Independent...
Kansas Christian College joins Kansas Independent College Association