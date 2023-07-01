Day 2 of Freedom Fest kicked off Saturday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Freedom Fest continued today over in Junction City.

Day 2 of Freedom Fest kicked off this morning over at Heritage Park. The day started with Freedom on Wheels down Washington Street and continued with festivities all day.

“Flying trapeze artist and then the kids game show and so now you can hear the music in the background. They’re doing sound checks for our big concert tonight with the Frontmen, Shakey Ground, and I just went blank on the other one I’m sorry but we’re getting things ready for tonight. The carnival is getting ready to open in about 10 minutes and so we’re just getting people out the big crowds are starting to come in now watching down the street cars are parked everywhere so it’s kind of getting exciting.” said Nate Butler, co-chairman of Freedom Fest.

The event is a great way to get the kids out and enjoy free activities.

“I think the biggest thing is the carnival it’s a big draw, kids love carnivals and other areas the bands, tonight we’re hoping for 10,000 people out here we’ll have to see what happens. We’ve had big crowds before at other ones and it’s just the environment people like to come walk around and talk to people,” said Butler.

Butler said this event brings in people all over and it brings excitement to the town.

“This is my favorite time of the year, always has been always will be, it brings people from all over. We had communication with people in Kansas City that are coming to this we are right outside the gates of Fort Riley and those folks out there come in and enjoy it because the concerts are free not many places you can go for 5 nights of nationally known bands for concerts and so there free concerts we want people to come out it’s just exciting to see the smile on peoples faces and just the energy that’s in the air,” said Butler.

The Fest will continue tomorrow with a day full of activities.

