Clean up efforts begin in wake of severe weather in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Locals are cleaning up the streets of Topeka after severe weather raged through Topeka Friday.

The weather produced up to 80 mile per hour winds which dismantled trees, sending limbs and branches to the ground and on power lines. Power outages were reported in multiple areas around Topeka.

A tree was snapped from its foundation and landed on a house causing damages to the siding and the gutter. At Perry Marina, winds were reported to have dislodged piers from the docks during the storm. Despite the reports, activities on the lake were resumed Saturday.

Topeka Police Department say there are no major roads or intersections heavily affected by tree branches but drivers should still be on the lookout for anything thrown into the road by the high winds. TPD reported there were no injures during the storm.

