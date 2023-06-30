World’s largest truck in Iowa a destination in iteself

WALCOTT, Iowa (WIBW) - If you are like me, your eyes light up whenever you see a real, honest-to-goodness truck stop.

There aren’t as many as there used to be, or so it would seem.

Now, we have what are billed as “travel centers,” which I suppose is designed to cater to mom and dad with the kids in tow.

Nothing like the real, honest-to-goodness truck stops of days gone by.

It’s the way of the world in 2023.

Still, some truck stops are world-beaters.

Take the Iowa 80 truck stop outside the small town of Walcott, Iowa.

It’s located in Interstate 80. It’s a part of the Travel Centers of America chain. And it calls itself the World’s Largest Truck Stop.

How big is the Iowa 80?

Well, for starters, how does parking for 800 big rigs strike you?

Pretty impressive, huh?

Now try 900 semitrailers on for size. That’s how many can park in the Iowa 80.

There’s a buffet restaurant inside the giant building -- what self-respecting truck stop doesn’t have an all-you-can-eat buffet to load up on for the next 24-hour run, after all?

Then there’s a food court that would rival that of any large mall.

Did I mention the large store that sells everything from knick knacks to bric a brac?

And clothing and toys and candy and food to take with you on the road?

Don’t forget the 44th annual Truckers Jamboree set for July 13 to 15.

I’m not going to dispute the claim that the Iowa 80 is the world’s largest truck stop.

It’s big.

Really big.

When you think of the Iowa 80 truck stop, think of Sam’s Club or Costco, only for truckers.

And, of course, for the rest of us who only drive those big rigs in our dreams.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.