World’s largest truck in Iowa a destination in iteself

The Iowa 80 Truckstop, located along Interstate 80 near Walcott, Iowa, bills itself as the...
The Iowa 80 Truckstop, located along Interstate 80 near Walcott, Iowa, bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALCOTT, Iowa (WIBW) - If you are like me, your eyes light up whenever you see a real, honest-to-goodness truck stop.

There aren’t as many as there used to be, or so it would seem.

Now, we have what are billed as “travel centers,” which I suppose is designed to cater to mom and dad with the kids in tow.

Nothing like the real, honest-to-goodness truck stops of days gone by.

It’s the way of the world in 2023.

Still, some truck stops are world-beaters.

Take the Iowa 80 truck stop outside the small town of Walcott, Iowa.

It’s located in Interstate 80. It’s a part of the Travel Centers of America chain. And it calls itself the World’s Largest Truck Stop.

How big is the Iowa 80?

Well, for starters, how does parking for 800 big rigs strike you?

Pretty impressive, huh?

Now try 900 semitrailers on for size. That’s how many can park in the Iowa 80.

There’s a buffet restaurant inside the giant building -- what self-respecting truck stop doesn’t have an all-you-can-eat buffet to load up on for the next 24-hour run, after all?

Then there’s a food court that would rival that of any large mall.

Did I mention the large store that sells everything from knick knacks to bric a brac?

And clothing and toys and candy and food to take with you on the road?

Don’t forget the 44th annual Truckers Jamboree set for July 13 to 15.

I’m not going to dispute the claim that the Iowa 80 is the world’s largest truck stop.

It’s big.

Really big.

When you think of the Iowa 80 truck stop, think of Sam’s Club or Costco, only for truckers.

And, of course, for the rest of us who only drive those big rigs in our dreams.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning
David Knittel
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to light occupied house on fire
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
Joshua Jacobs, VA Undersecretary for Benefits
VA Undersecretary urges veterans to apply now to maximize PACT Act benefits

Latest News

One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on US-81 highway...
One person hospitalized after rear-end crash Thursday in Cloud County
A record number of 50.7 million motorists are expected to take to the nation’s highways over...
Record number of motorists expected to be on the road this Fourth of July weekend
Gas prices for the Fourth of July weekend this year are more than $1 lower than they were a...
Gas prices more than $1 lower than last year on Fourth of July weekend
AAA expects there to be record-breaking travel this coming holiday weekend.
Car care tips offered to help motorists avoid heat-related problems in vehicles