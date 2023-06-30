When in New York, it’s quality over quantity

NEW YORK (WIBW) - I hadn’t been to New York City since the fall of 1982, when I was on assignment as a newspaper reporter.

It was a fall press tour for a major television network and I only got to see a portion of New York as NBC kept us hopping those three days from our home base at the legendary Plaza Hotel.

There were no cellphones or websites available to us back then, so a trip to New York was largely based on getting out and exploring the city.

If you’ve been to New York, of course, you know that you can get lost in the canyon of skyscrapers. I remember taking a Sunday afternoon run through the streets of New York on that trip and was heading straight for the Empire State Building until I lost it in the sea of skyscrapaers that obstructed my view.

I also was planning to run down to Times Square -- a relatively short jaunt of about a mile from the hotel -- but also got sidetracked as I didn’t account for the way the streets ran at an angle.

No matter -- I did have a nice run that afternoon through Central Park.

Nowadays, we have the internet, websites and mobile phones, all of which can be equipped with features like Google Maps.

Still, more homework you do before going to New York City -- especially if you aren’t familiar with it – the better.

So here’s a little advice from one who has just been to New York City: Plan out your trip as soon as you can, but allow yourself at least double the amount of time you think you might need to get to your destination.

I highly advise against driving your own car into the city for a lot of reasons, including the cost to park and traffic jams, in that order.

Instead, you might want to park in New Jersey and ride the PATH train for around $2.75 under the Hudson River to Manhattan, then buy a seven-day pass for around $34 for unlimited rides on the New York subway and bus system for seven days.

Then, if you are able to do so, get out and start walking, as that remains the best way to see the city.

If you don’t want to ride the subways or buses, or if you have a hard time walking, or if you are unable to walk, or if you just don’t want to walk, there are options. They’re called the Yellow Cab, Uber and Lyft, but trust me, you will pay for such services.

The subways are hy far the quickest way to get from Point A to Point B in the New York City, which is composed of the five boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Harlem and Staten Island.

Just make sure you’re going to a station that has the train you need to be on -- in other words, don’t look for the A Line when you’re at a station for the F Line.

And make sure you know the difference between getting on the Uptown train and getting on the Downtown Train, or you might find yourself headed in the opposite direction of where you intended.

I can only tell you from my experience what worked well for us on our recent visit to New York City -- and what didn’t work so well.

First, I’ll admit it took a few days to get used to the subway and bus routes – made even more challenging when some of the ones I wanted to take weren’t in service the weekend I was in town.

That meant my route to my destination had to be reworked on the fly. Rather than taking me 1 hour to get from Manhattan to Queens, for instance, it took me nearly three hours.

That’s a long ride on the subway.

Then there’s the matter of what to see -- and what to leave for next time.

I didn’t have a problem with that at all, because I knew we wouldn’t even come close to seeing everything on our five-day visit to New York City.

So we were selective and used the CityPASS, which is a prepaid ticket to various sites. There are different levels to the CityPASS but all include options that you can select to tailor the atractions for your own preferences.

There are big savings by using the CityPASS and you don’t have to stand in the ticket line when you get to your attraction.

We used the CityPASS 3C option to pick three places we wanted to visit. Yes, these were “tourist attractions,” but were ones that I thought were important to visit, purely from the vantage point of simply saying we’d been there.

The three attractions we picked from CityPASS 3C option were the City Line one-hour boat cruise of the Hudson River, which gave an unforgettable view of the Manhattan skyline; a trip to the top of the Empire State Building -- yes, there are newer observation platforms, but still only one Empire State Building; and finally a boat trip to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

There were other options on the 3C CityPASS but I think these were the best ones for us.

The real enjoyment of being in New York City, however, came from hoofing it around town. The Saturday we were there, I’d estimate we walked 15 miles at the minimum and maybe more than that. Yet it didn’t feel like it because every block seemed like an adventure.

Among the places we happened upon when we were walking during the five days we were in the city were places like Times Square; Strawberry Fields in Central Park, dedicated to the memory of John Lennon who was murdered outside the Dakota building at 72nd and Central Park West back in 1980; Washington Square; the famous Flatiron Building; the High Line; and perhaps my favorite part of our New York experience, a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge about dusk on a Saturday night. The walk from lower Manhattan to Brooklyn was crowded with thousands of people, and so was the walk back from Brooklyn to New York City. But the lights were coming on as dusk set in and the feeling was like that of being able to reach out and touch the skyscrapers.

It would have been great to see a number of other options like the Metropolitan Museum of Art or a baseball game at Yankee Stadium. Those will have to wait for another time.

It isn’t cheap going to New York City, whether by air, rail, bus or personal vehicle.

And, as I mentioned a bit earlier, if you do drive to New York City, be prepared to spend anywhere between $20 on the low end $60 a day on the high end.

Contrary to what you may have heard, you might be able to find a place to park for free on the city streets, but you may drive hours looking for a place. Just beware of the signs indicating when parking is allowed and when it isn’t. Otherwise, you may be making plans to get your vehicle out of an impound lot after it’s been towed.

As you plan out your trip, I recommend going online and watching some really cool YouTube videos from people who will show you around New York City.

Remember, don’t try to see it all. And make sure not to over-book yourself and give yourself way more time to do things than you think it’s going to take.

You’ll want to leave New York City feeling satisfied that you made the most of your time rather than frustrated that you ran yourself into the ground because you tried to do too much.

