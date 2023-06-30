Two former KU basketball stars find NBA Summer League teams

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) slam dunks the ball over Chaminade forward Eliet Donley (3)...
Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) slam dunks the ball over Chaminade forward Eliet Donley (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball star centers Udoka Azubuike and David McCormack have found NBA Summer League teams to give them a shot into the NBA.

Azubuike, who was a part of the Utah Jazz from 2020-23, will play for the Boston Celtics’ team. Azubuike, who played for Kansas from 2016-20, rarely saw the floor in Utah in the past three seasons due to multiple ankle injuries.

McCormack will play for the Toronto Raptors’ team, teaming up with former KU guard and 2023 lottery pick Gradey Dick. McCormack played for Kansas from 2018-22 and was a part of their championship team. He went undrafted in 2022 and spent the past season playing professionally in Turkey.

The NBA Summer League begins Monday, July 3.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE - Eric Perkins
Case dropped after suspect in downtown Topeka shootout pronounced dead
Kasandra Alexander
Fentanyl found in stopped vehicle north of Topeka leads to woman’s arrest
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
FILE
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning

Latest News

Lyndon High School senior Kaedin Massey commits to play college football at Kansas State.
Lyndon football star Kaedin Massey commits to K-State
Kansas TBT team adds Jamari Traylor
Two K-State baseball players join national collegiate team
Tyson Neighbors
Two K-State baseball players join national collegiate team