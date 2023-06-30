Two former KU basketball stars find NBA Summer League teams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball star centers Udoka Azubuike and David McCormack have found NBA Summer League teams to give them a shot into the NBA.

Azubuike, who was a part of the Utah Jazz from 2020-23, will play for the Boston Celtics’ team. Azubuike, who played for Kansas from 2016-20, rarely saw the floor in Utah in the past three seasons due to multiple ankle injuries.

McCormack will play for the Toronto Raptors’ team, teaming up with former KU guard and 2023 lottery pick Gradey Dick. McCormack played for Kansas from 2018-22 and was a part of their championship team. He went undrafted in 2022 and spent the past season playing professionally in Turkey.

The NBA Summer League begins Monday, July 3.

