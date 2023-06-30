TPD releases identification of Topeka man who was killed in Thursday homicide

TPD officials said the deceased has been identified as Xavion E. Phannix, 20, of Topeka.
TPD officials said the deceased has been identified as Xavion E. Phannix, 20, of Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department released the identification of the Topeka man who was killed in the Thursday, June 29 homicide.

TPD officials said the deceased has been identified as Xavion E. Phannix, 20, of Topeka.

According to officials with the Topeka Police Department, around 12:14 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to the 2600 block of SE Gilmore, CT., on a call for service regarding a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

TPD said upon arrival, authorities found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All three people were taken to a local medical care facility with one injury considered non-life-threatening and two considered life-threatening. While at the hospital, one of the victims was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

TPD said the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning
David Knittel
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to light occupied house on fire
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
Joshua Jacobs, VA Undersecretary for Benefits
VA Undersecretary urges veterans to apply now to maximize PACT Act benefits

Latest News

(File)
Avoid the area: Car fire shuts down one I-470 lane
The Office of the Governor said Governor Kelly signed House Bill 2292, which is bipartisan...
Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs bill to expand apprenticeships through tax credits
The American Red Cross Greater Kansas Chapter officials said the Battle of the Breweries Blood...
Lawrence breweries set to participate in first Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive
The Lake Shawnee improved campsites will open in time for July 4th.
Lake Shawnee improved campsites open in time for July 4th