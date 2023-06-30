TPD releases identification of Topeka man who was killed in Thursday homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department released the identification of the Topeka man who was killed in the Thursday, June 29 homicide.

TPD officials said the deceased has been identified as Xavion E. Phannix, 20, of Topeka.

According to officials with the Topeka Police Department, around 12:14 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to the 2600 block of SE Gilmore, CT., on a call for service regarding a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

TPD said upon arrival, authorities found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All three people were taken to a local medical care facility with one injury considered non-life-threatening and two considered life-threatening. While at the hospital, one of the victims was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

TPD said the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.