TPD arrest teenager for involvement in March homicide

As a result of an investigation, a 17-year-old male from Topeka was transported to the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections for multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a teenage boy Thursday night for involvement in a March homicide.

The Topeka Police Department says a 17-year-old was arrested for the following charges:

  • Murder in 1st Degree
  • Distribution of marijuana within 1000′ of a school
  • Use of communication facility in commission of a felony drug violation

Officers were called on March 14 to a hit-and-run 1300 block of SE 8th street — where several cars were damaged, and Khristopher A. L. Brown, 19, Topeka, was found with a gunshot wound.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE - Eric Perkins
Case dropped after suspect in downtown Topeka shootout pronounced dead
Kasandra Alexander
Fentanyl found in stopped vehicle north of Topeka leads to woman’s arrest
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
FILE
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning

Latest News

Think WOW for fireworks safety
Celebrate safely! Reminders to keep your 4th from ending at the ER
As a result of a investigation, a 17-year-old male from Topeka was transported to the Shawnee...
TPD arrest teenager for involvement in March homicide
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Jefferson County authorities cease search of alleged armed suspect