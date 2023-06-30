TPD arrest teenager for involvement in March homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a teenage boy Thursday night for involvement in a March homicide.

The Topeka Police Department says a 17-year-old was arrested for the following charges:

Murder in 1st Degree

Distribution of marijuana within 1000′ of a school

Use of communication facility in commission of a felony drug violation

Officers were called on March 14 to a hit-and-run 1300 block of SE 8th street — where several cars were damaged, and Khristopher A. L. Brown, 19, Topeka, was found with a gunshot wound.

