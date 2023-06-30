Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries to host meetings on homelessness

Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries staff said they will host a series of meetings in response to...
Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries staff said they will host a series of meetings in response to the increased concerns in the community about issues surrounding homelessness.
By Shayndel Jones
Jun. 30, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries will host informational meetings on homelessness.

Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries staff said they will host a series of meetings in response to the increased concerns in the community about issues surrounding homelessness. These meetings will be factual, transparent, truthful and a time for the community to come together and dialogue on the concerns.

  • July 27 - 5-7 p.m.
  • Aug. 10 - 9-11 a.m.
  • Aug. 22 - 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m.

Staff with the Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries indicated all meetings will be in the fellowship hall at the former North Topeka Baptist Church located at 123 NW Gordon St. located on the lower level of the church. All meetings will be live streamed on the Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries Facebook page.

Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries officials noted the purpose of these sessions will be to discuss the current state of homelessness locally and across the nation as well as addressing concerns and questions Topeka Rescue Mission has heard from people across the community. There will also be a time to ask questions and explore potential opportunities to address the issue with a focus on a safe and healthy community for all.

Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries staff said they look forward to engaging with the community about this critical topic. No RSVP is required. For questions, contacts Kim Turley at kturley@trmonline.org.

