Topeka legends Weems and Wilhoite host second annual Big Kev Giveback Camp

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Highland Park stars Michael Wilhoite and Kyle Weems welcomed over 150 kids to Washburn.

Wilhoite is the current Outside Linebackers Coach for the Denver Broncos, played in the NFL for seven season and played at Washburn. Weems played at Missouri State for basketball and currently plays overseas.

This camp is in honor of Kyle’s Dad who played basketball at Washburn. Both Wilhoite and Weems told 13 Sports it’s only right to come home and giveback.

”I think the main focus that I’m really proud about is having all of the Topeka legends being here and help us on the basketball side and these are guys my Dad used to take me to go watch and play so it’s just a special day and I’m glad it all came together,” Kyle Weems said.

“It’s for us, it’s for Topeka, it’s for you, it’s for everybody to come out and connect,” Michael Wilhoite said. “It’s this connection we get to make, it’s the connection these kids are making, the coaches are making, bringing Topeka legends back that me and Kyle grew up watching and we idolized, now we get to see them and so it’s for love and happiness.”

They told 13 Sports it’s all about growing the camp and giving the kids a platform. Wilhoite and Weems emphasized that your goals can be reached and it starts with camps.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
David Knittel
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to light occupied house on fire
Joshua Jacobs, VA Undersecretary for Benefits
VA Undersecretary urges veterans to apply now to maximize PACT Act benefits

Latest News

Former Highland Park grad Kyle Weems
Topeka legends Weems and Wilhoite host second annual Big Kev Giveback Camp
FILE: Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, congratulates pitcher Aroldis Chapman...
Royals trade Chapman to Rangers
Kansas State's new women's golf head coach Stew Burke
K-State women’s golf hires familiar face for new head coach
Patrick Mahomes II watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the American...
Winners again: Kelce, Mahomes emerge victorious in The Match