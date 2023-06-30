Topeka legends Weems and Wilhoite host second annual Big Kev Giveback Camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Highland Park stars Michael Wilhoite and Kyle Weems welcomed over 150 kids to Washburn.

Wilhoite is the current Outside Linebackers Coach for the Denver Broncos, played in the NFL for seven season and played at Washburn. Weems played at Missouri State for basketball and currently plays overseas.

This camp is in honor of Kyle’s Dad who played basketball at Washburn. Both Wilhoite and Weems told 13 Sports it’s only right to come home and giveback.

”I think the main focus that I’m really proud about is having all of the Topeka legends being here and help us on the basketball side and these are guys my Dad used to take me to go watch and play so it’s just a special day and I’m glad it all came together,” Kyle Weems said.

“It’s for us, it’s for Topeka, it’s for you, it’s for everybody to come out and connect,” Michael Wilhoite said. “It’s this connection we get to make, it’s the connection these kids are making, the coaches are making, bringing Topeka legends back that me and Kyle grew up watching and we idolized, now we get to see them and so it’s for love and happiness.”

They told 13 Sports it’s all about growing the camp and giving the kids a platform. Wilhoite and Weems emphasized that your goals can be reached and it starts with camps.

