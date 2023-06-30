Topeka High School to stick with interim principal through 2023-24 school year

Dustin Dick has agreed to remain in the interim role through the 2023-24 school year.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High School will stick with its interim principal through next school year.

Topeka Public Schools announced Friday it has ended its summer search without a permanent replacement for Rebecca Morrisey, who retired at the end of this semester. The district also noted most principals have committed to their schools until next year.

Dustin Dick, Morrisey’s former evaluator and overseer of technical education at the high school, has agreed to remain in the interim role. Dick also serves as the district’s lead principal for secondary schools and as principal for TCALC.

“[Dustin Dick] has expressed interest in continuing to serve as interim to ensure a positive and smooth school year as we welcome new families and new teachers in July and all staff and students in August,” USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson wrote. “Mr. Dick is excited to join the Topeka High Community. We thank him for his willingness and are grateful for his many years of outstanding leadership that has positively impacted all Topeka high schools.”

“We thank Ms. Morrisey for her leadership at Topeka High and for her 40 years of dedicated service in education, and we wish her well in her retirement as she enjoys time with her grandchildren,” Dr. Anderson said. “We thank Mr. Dick for continuing on as the interim principal, and we look forward to a positive and exciting upcoming year at Topeka High under his leadership.”

