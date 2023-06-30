Topeka Civic Theatre reveals upcoming season of shows
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Whether you work 9 to 5, or graduated from the School of Rock, Topeka Civic Theatre has just the ticket for you.
TCT officially announced their upcoming season Friday. Marketing director Aimee Rosenow and artistic director Shannon Reilly visited Eye on NE Kansas with the rundown. They say a committee reviews options and tries to select a slate of shows that appeal to a wide range of audiences.
The upcoming season includes a variety of dramas, comedies, and musicals for all ages. The performances will take place on three stages at TCT and at the Helen Hocker Theater in Gage Park. Helen Hocker Theater is managed by TCT in partnership with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.
To find the full schedule - and to purchase season ticket packages - visit https://topekacivictheatre.com/.
The full 2023/2024 mainstage season includes:
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
September 8 – October 7, 2023
AGATHA CHRISTIE’S THE HOLLOW
October 20 – November 4, 2023
IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE
November 24 – December 22, 2023
DRINKING HABITS
January 19 – February 10, 2024
ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER’S SCHOOL OF ROCK - THE MUSICAL
March 1 – March 30, 2024
THE BOOK OF WILL
April 19 – May 4, 2024
CLUE: ON STAGE
Pending Availability
May 31 – June 15, 2024
SHREK THE MUSICAL
Pending Availability
July 5 – August 10, 2024
