Topeka Civic Theatre reveals upcoming season of shows

Highlights up the 2023/24 TCT season include the musicals 9 to 5, School of Rock and Shrek
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Whether you work 9 to 5, or graduated from the School of Rock, Topeka Civic Theatre has just the ticket for you.

TCT officially announced their upcoming season Friday. Marketing director Aimee Rosenow and artistic director Shannon Reilly visited Eye on NE Kansas with the rundown. They say a committee reviews options and tries to select a slate of shows that appeal to a wide range of audiences.

The upcoming season includes a variety of dramas, comedies, and musicals for all ages. The performances will take place on three stages at TCT and at the Helen Hocker Theater in Gage Park. Helen Hocker Theater is managed by TCT in partnership with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

To find the full schedule - and to purchase season ticket packages - visit https://topekacivictheatre.com/.

The full 2023/2024 mainstage season includes:

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

September 8 – October 7, 2023

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S THE HOLLOW

October 20 – November 4, 2023

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

November 24 – December 22, 2023

DRINKING HABITS

January 19 – February 10, 2024

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER’S SCHOOL OF ROCK - THE MUSICAL

March 1 – March 30, 2024

THE BOOK OF WILL

April 19 – May 4, 2024

CLUE: ON STAGE

Pending Availability

May 31 – June 15, 2024

SHREK THE MUSICAL

Pending Availability

July 5 – August 10, 2024

