Three arrested in stolen car incident in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested late Friday morning in west Topeka in connection with a stolen-car incident.

The trio -- a man and two women -- were apprehended around 10:45 a.m. Friday near S.W. 26th and Villa West Drive.

Authorities told 13 NEWS at the scene that a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper spotted a stolen Chrysler 300 on US-40 highway just west of the Shawnee-Douglas county line.

The car continued west into Topeka, where the driver got out of the Chrysler and got into a Hyundai car near S.E. 21st and Washington streets.

The woman driving the Hyundai refused to pull over and other officers from the Kansas Highway Patrol and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office followed the vehicle as it traveled into west Topeka.

The Hyundai then pulled into the driveway of a house in the 6200 block of S.W. 26th, striking the garage area.

The three got out of the Hyundai and were quickly taken into custody.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s helicopter assited with the capture.

No injuries were reported.

