There’s no place like Homewood, in the heart of Chicago’s Southland

By Phil Anderson

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WIBW) - A road trip to the East Coast from Topeka means coming back across the Midwest.

What more quintessential Midwestern city is there than Chicago?

That was draw of making sure we stopped in the Windy City’s area on our way back to Kansas.

But we’d been to and through some big cities already – St. Louis, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio among them.

A little elbow room was in order, which means staying near Chicago but not in the Windy City.

But where to stay?

Rather than get into the thick of things in the heart of the city, near Chicago’s famous Loop and Miracle Mile, a better option this time around was to land in the area just south of the Windy City.

This took us to the town of Homewood, which proved to be a very appropriate name for the city. Because in many ways, Homewood felt a lot like home.

Located about 45 minutes south of Chicago, Homewood is just a few miles west of Interstate 94.

Homewood struck me as a quiet town with not a lot of traffic, and yet plenty of things to see and do.

Nestled among other smaller towns such as Orland Hills, Homer Glen, Harvey, Matteson and Chicago Heights, Homewood has a feel all its own.

Homewood has an old-fashioned downtown area, perfect for a Saturday morning stroll. On the morning I was in town, Homewood had a farmer’s market with around two dozen vendors and tents set up, offering everything from fruits and vegetables to handmade blankets.

Several restaurants in downtown Homewood also were available, including the Twisted Q barbecue restaurant, which offered a slab of St. Louis-style ribs for $26.99 – not bad in today’s food climate; Grady’s Snack N’ Dine; and Aurelio’s Pizza Homewood, home of what some say is the best thin-crust pizza in all of Chicagoland.

Homewood also has a unique place to stay in its downtown area. The La Banque Hotel is located in a refurbished bank -- as its name in French would suggest. It’s billed as a boutique hotel and has the upscale La Voute French restaurant on its property. Some of the restaurant’s tables are included in what was once the bank’s vault.

One of the things you’ll quickly find out about Homewood is that it is an active railroad town. The tracks run along the west end of its downtown area.

Because of that, Homewood is a favorite place for railfanning enthusiasts. The city boasts a viewing platform just off the 2000 block of Ridge Road in the downtown area for people to sit and watch trains go by from only a few feet away.

The murals of artist Richard Haas also are plentiful in the downtown Homewood area, some along the sides of historic buildings.

Homewood also is near several other communities that feature hiking trails and lakes for outdoor activities.

I checked out the Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park on the campus of nearby Governor State University. The sculpture park featured a number of modern sculptures, some in bright colors, in a grassy area that was perfect for a walk.

Another nearby town is Flossmoor, which also is a great spot for railroad enthusiasts. One of its main attractions is the Flossmoor Station Restaurant and Brewery, one of the first of its kind in the Chicago Southland area.

And just a few miles further up the road is Frankfort, another small town with its own, unique feel and a historic downtown.

Summertime in Chicago’s Southland also is a prime time for outdoor events, such as the Homerfest in the town of Homer Glen.

Bird-watching fans will find plenty to like at the Forest Preserve in Homer Glen.

And more natural beauty is available at the Lake Katherine Nature Center and Botanic Gardens, located at 7402 W. Lake Katherine Drive in the community of Palos Heights

If you should wish to venture into Chicago from Homewood, take the advice of someone I spoke with and utlize the Metra train, which runs 24/7. The $6 cost for a day of unlimited rides is worth every penny.

Be advised if you want to get unlimited rides once you reach the Windy City, you’ll need to pick up a $5 unlimited-ride pass from the Chicago Transit Authority.

Anything to avoid driving into Chicago, particularly on a weekend, is advised, unless your idea of a fun evening is to sit in traffic waiting through several cycles before you can finally get through an intersection on a green light.

Then again, that’s a reminder of why a place like Homewood is so attractive – near the big city with a small-town feel all of its own.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.