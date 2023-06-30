There’s much to love in the City of Brotherly Love

PHILADELPHIA (WIBW) – There is much to love about Philadelphia, the “City of Brotherly Love.”

Our recent visit along the East Coast took us from New York City about 95 miles south to Philly.

It was quickly apparent that Philadelphia had a completely different feel and vibe than New York City, which was running about 100 mph 24/7.

Philadelphia is a busy, bustling city, as well. But it has a kind of laid-back quality to it, especially after coming there from the Big Apple.

For starters, Philadelphia is less crowded and much more relaxed.

In some ways, it reminded me of a bigger version of Kansas City.

Make no mistake, Philadelphia is huge – it’s the sixth biggest city in the United States, behind New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix.

And, yes, it is historic -- how many cities can boast that they have the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall within a stone’s throw of each other? My goodness, even Betsy Ross -- she of American flag fame -- lived in a little house in Philly, which you can visit to this day.

Yet Philadelphia is full of attractions that will make you appreciate the history of this nation – dating back to Benjamin Franklin and all the Founding Fathers of the nation who put their heads together to come up with the framework for what has become the greatest nation on Earth.

Philadelphia’s history goes back farther than Ben Franklin, of course.

One of the great things about Philly is how so many of the buildings have been preserved and are still in use.

As is the case with most big cities, the best way to get a feel for the town is by walking whenever possible.

You’ll need to do a little – if not a lot – of planning and some research before landing in Philly. It’d be a shame to go there and miss out on a real key part of the city simply because you didn’t check things out on the front end, before leaving on your trip.

Besides the aforementioned historic sites, one place that was well worth the effort to see was Elfreth’s Alley, a historic street that dates back to 1703 on the northeast edge of downtown Philadelphia. It’s considered to be one of the oldest continuously occupied blocks in the United States.

There are 32 houses on this narrow block and 29 of them are still occupied by people who live in them.

Your first visit to Philly probably should include the requisite historic sites – again, if for no other reason than to say you’ve been there and done that.

Though I do make frequent use of Google Maps and other apps on my SmartPhone, I also highly recommend using an “old-school” paper map when plotting your routes, which give a better birds-eye view of a location and helps you avoid back-trackiing all over town. It’ll save you time, effort and energy in the long run.

Also, make sure to be aware of the need for tickets and reservations at some of the attractions. For instance, you won’t need a ticket to see the Liberty Bell, though you may have to stand in line for about 15 minutes or more.

However, you will need reservations to visit Independence Hall, located just across the green from the building that houses the Liberty Bell.

I spoke with a woman who said she made reservations the night before and was inside Independence Hall at 1 p.m. the next day.

Something else to point out here – be prepared to go through “airport-quality” security when visiting attractions in Philadelphia and other cities on the East Coast. That means emptying your pockets and even removing your belts.

The less you bring with you, the less you’ll have to empty out when you get to high-security areas.

There are many more aspects of Philly that will “wow” you and that you will definitely want to put on your must-see list, along with some of the historic sites.

Many of the sites can be found along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway near downtown Philly. Some of the attractions include the “Rocky” statue in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the iconic “Love” statue down in LOVE Park, on the north end of downtown Philly, as well as several impressive fountains.

While you are in the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area, be sure to check out the Schuylkill River Trail, which runs along the Schuylkill River from City Center Philadelphia and gives some of the best views available of the impressive downtown skyline. You can catch the trail near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

You can’t talk about Philadelphia without at least a mention of its sports teams, and the fans that support them. Philly has always been considered one of the nation’s top sports towns, and that continues to be true to this day.

In addition to a number of college teams – Villanova, Temple, St. Joseph’s, La Salle and Penn to name a few – the city boasts four major-league franchises: the Phillies in baseball; the Eagles in football; the 76ers in basketball; and the Flyers in hockey.

The Phillies play in the very fan-friendly confines of Citizens Bank Park, which seats around 42,000 fans and was opened in 2004.

The ballpark is part of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, right across the street from both Lincoln Financial Field and the Wells Fargo Center.

One of the things that makes a trip to Citizens Bank Park so enjoyable are the wide concourses for fans walk around. There also is a wide range of food options that include some of Philly’s most popular eateries right in the ballpark – among them Campo’s sandwiches; Chickie & Pete’s Crabfries; Manco & Manco Pizza, hand-tossed in a special kitchen at the stadium; Shake Shack; and Federal Donuts & Chicken. You can even visit with Phillies legend Greg Luzinski outside Bull’s BBQ in the left-field plaza.

Kevin Tedesco, who oversees the food operation at the ballpark, said the idea is to give fans what they want, and from the lines at the various establishment, that’s exactly what is taking place. Tedesco said it’s all a part of making a visit to Citizens Bank Park “an event” rather than merely just a baseball game.

No trip to Philadelphia can be called complete without a trip to the Philly Cheesesteak king-pins that do battle every day of the year on the south side of town.

Geno’s Steaks and Pat’s King of Steaks are located across the street from each other in a working-class neighborhood. Both have large neon signs and face each other from about a block away.

Yes, locals will tell you there are other places, maybe better places, to order your Philly Cheesesteak. But then again, you aren’t likely to see them on television programs featuring famous foods of Philadelphia. It’s always nice to be able to say, “Hey, I’ve been there!” when places like Geno’s or Pats pop up on TV.

Here’s another must-see when visiting Philadelphia – a trip to the Reading Terminal Market, a large building that houses row after row of places to eat and items to buy. It’s like a carnival of neon lights and foods from around the world, and you’ll find hundreds – maybe even thousands – of people there over the lunch hour.

Finding a table to sit and dine after buying lunch in the large, enclosed market can be a challenge and sometimes you’ll share a table with someone you just met. But everyone’s a friend at the Reading Terminal Market.

I found folks to be inviting and gracious and willing to share their stories while we sat at the same table. One woman said she was a chaperone for a group of students who had just completed their eighth-grade year in San Diego and were heading up to New York from Washington, D.C., where they’d been for three days. I asked how long they were going to be in Philly, and she said just for a few hours.

I understood the timeline -- you can’t see everything. And yet it would for any visitor to spend a little more time in Philadelphia.

The longer you’re there, the more you’ll like it.

