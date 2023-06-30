Solar-powered cars rev up at Formula ‘Sun’ Grand Prix

The Formula Grand Prix runs through Sunday.
The Formula Grand Prix runs through Sunday.(WIBW)
By Kyle Mathas and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many are basking in the sun already this summer, drivers down at Heartland Motorsports Park are racing.

From the university of Florida to Canada’s Polytechnic Montreal, fourteen teams from across North America started racing today in the Formula Sun Grand Prix. Team mechanics lined up on the pit road to assist with repairs on the car, and to cheer their drivers on after years of hard work building their solar-powered racers.

“It’s really exciting to see after two years of designing and building these vehicles, now they get to show us what they’re solar-powered vehicles are capable of doing over the next three days,” Event Director Gail Lueck said.

The Grand Prix runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning
David Knittel
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to light occupied house on fire
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
Joshua Jacobs, VA Undersecretary for Benefits
VA Undersecretary urges veterans to apply now to maximize PACT Act benefits

Latest News

Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) officials said they, along with the Bourbon County...
Illegal marijuana grow operation discovered in Bourbon County
Officials with the Kansas Department of Agriculture said the State Conservation Commission...
Kansas Department of Agriculture to hold meeting to discuss FY 2024 funding
TPD officials said the deceased has been identified as Xavion E. Phannix, 20, of Topeka.
TPD releases identification of Topeka man who was killed in Thursday homicide
(File)
Update: Lanes open after car fire shut down I-470 at Burlingame in Topeka