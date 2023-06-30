Solar-powered cars rev up at Formula ‘Sun’ Grand Prix

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many are basking in the sun already this summer, drivers down at Heartland Motorsports Park are racing.

From the university of Florida to Canada’s Polytechnic Montreal, fourteen teams from across North America started racing today in the Formula Sun Grand Prix. Team mechanics lined up on the pit road to assist with repairs on the car, and to cheer their drivers on after years of hard work building their solar-powered racers.

“It’s really exciting to see after two years of designing and building these vehicles, now they get to show us what they’re solar-powered vehicles are capable of doing over the next three days,” Event Director Gail Lueck said.

The Grand Prix runs through Sunday.

