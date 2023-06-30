Royals trade Chapman to Rangers

FILE: Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, congratulates pitcher Aroldis Chapman...
FILE: Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, congratulates pitcher Aroldis Chapman after the final out of their victory over the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game, Saturday, April 8, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)(D. Ross Cameron | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With a month to go before the MLB trade deadline, the Kansas City Royals have traded their most prized reliever.

The club announced Friday that left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman has been traded to the Texas Rangers in exchange for two players.

In return, the Royals received left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans and minor league outfielder Roni Cabrera. Ragans has been optioned to Triple-A Omaha, as a 40-man roster player, and Cabrera has been assigned to the Royals Dominican Summer League team.

READ MORE: Royals owner calls turning baseball product around a ‘painful process right now’

Chapman signed a one-year deal with the Royals in January. He accumulated a 4-2 record with a 2.45 ERA and two saves during 31 appearances this season.

Ragans, 25, made the Rangers Opening Day roster this season and pitched in 17 games in relief but was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on June 13. He was selected in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of high school.

Cabrera, signed as an international free agent with the Rangers in 2022 out of the Dominican Republic. The 17-year-old is batting .315 in the Dominican Summer League this season with 11 extra-base hits, 10 RBI and six stolen bases.

