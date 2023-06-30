Record number of motorists expected to be on the road this Fourth of July weekend

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A record number of motorists are expected to take to the nation’s highways over this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Those who do will find gas prices about $1.30 lower than they were a year ago, which may be contributing to the increase in road trips.

AAA is projecting 50.7 million Americans will take trips of 50 or miles from home this Independence Day weekend, setting a new record for the holiday.

That figure is up 2.1 million from a year ago.

The previous high for Fourth of July travel was 49 million motorists set in 2019, AAA says.

