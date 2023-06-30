The Prime Company holds ribbon cutting ceremony

The Prime Company is located at 2021 Vanesta Suite A in Manhattan.
The Prime Company is located at 2021 Vanesta Suite A in Manhattan.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Prime Company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Manhattan.

The Prime Company is an innovative development business that houses architecture, construction, and property management teams all under the same roof. The Prime has been in Manhattan for almost 20 years but now has a home. The Company hires team members who are experts in their respective fields and share our desire to grow a culture of integrity, compassion, and family values.

”I think it’s a great opportunity and that we can provide great jobs here for particularly K-State grads and when we got an opportunity here in Manhattan to keep people employed and to really just I think for the economy to thrive here and we need great talented people,” said Bryan Elsey, co-owner of The Prime Company.

The Prime Company is located at 2021 Vanesta Suite A in Manhattan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning
David Knittel
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to light occupied house on fire
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
Joshua Jacobs, VA Undersecretary for Benefits
VA Undersecretary urges veterans to apply now to maximize PACT Act benefits

Latest News

Air Museum begins restoration of Chinook
Update: Lanes open after car fire shut down I-470 at Burlingame in Topeka
Update: Lanes open after car fire shut down I-470 at Burlingame in Topeka
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL
TPD releases identification of Topeka man who was killed in Thursday homicide
TPD releases identification of Topeka man who was killed in Thursday homicide