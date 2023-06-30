The Prime Company holds ribbon cutting ceremony

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Prime Company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Manhattan.

The Prime Company is an innovative development business that houses architecture, construction, and property management teams all under the same roof. The Prime has been in Manhattan for almost 20 years but now has a home. The Company hires team members who are experts in their respective fields and share our desire to grow a culture of integrity, compassion, and family values.

”I think it’s a great opportunity and that we can provide great jobs here for particularly K-State grads and when we got an opportunity here in Manhattan to keep people employed and to really just I think for the economy to thrive here and we need great talented people,” said Bryan Elsey, co-owner of The Prime Company.

The Prime Company is located at 2021 Vanesta Suite A in Manhattan.

