One person hospitalized after rear-end crash Thursday in Cloud County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Cloud County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 3:36 p.m. Thursday on US-81 highway, just south of Iron Road. The location was about 10 miles south of Concordia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Jeep sport utility vehicle that was headed north on US-81 was rear-ended by a 2011 Mercedes-Benz.

Following the collision, the Mercedes left the roadway to the right -- or east -- side and rolled. The Mercedes came to rest on its passenger side.

The driver of the Jeep, Amanda C. Hoard, 28, of Cuba, Kan., was taken to North Central Kansas Medical Center in Concordia for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Hoard wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

Three children were in the Jeep. Details about their conditions weren’t available.

The driver of the Mercedes, Renee Monica West, 48, of Anderson, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said West was wearing her seat belt.

