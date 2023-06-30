Ocean will bring a sea of love to your family

Ocean, the red husky mix, joined Emi to remind people of the HHHS microchipping special
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is gearing up for what’s typically one of its busiest admission times of the year: the July 4th holiday.

Ocean, a male red husky mix, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess of HHHS to remind people to protect their pets.

Emi says many pets that wouldn’t normally run away get spooked by fireworks, run off and get lost. Those animals often end up at the shelter, and their intake will scan every pet brought in for a microchip. If the pet has one, it’s easy to reunite them with their family. If not, it’s more difficult.

To assist people, HHHS is offering a $15 microchip special through July 3. People must call to make an appointment, 785.233.7325.

HHHS also continues zero-dollar dog adoptions and all cats are $20. Ocean is hopeful the deal convinces people to give him a home!

TPD releases identification of Topeka man who was killed in Thursday homicide
Governor Kelly issues disaster declaration for wildland fires in Ford County
