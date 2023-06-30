Multiple laws are set to take effect the first day of July: What are they?

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several laws approved by the Kansas Legislature are set to take effect on the first day of July.

Among the more notable bills set to begin is the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, also called House Bill 2238. The law states it will require “interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural, or club athletic teams or sports that are sponsored by public educational entities or any school or private postsecondary educational institution whose students or teams compete against a public educational entity to be expressly designated based on biological sex.”

According to the bill, the teams should be designated at one of the following:

Males, men, or boys

Females, women, or girls

Coed or mixed

The bill further says that “athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls, shall not be open to students of the male sex.”

The Born-Alive Infants Protection Act, also called House Bill 2313, provides legal protections to infants who are born alive, which is defined as the complete expulsion or extraction of a human being at any stage of development that has a heartbeat, pulsation of the umbilical cord, or definitive muscle movements.

Further details about the penalties and requirements can be found HERE.

A law dubbed as the Women’s Bill of Rights — or Senate Bill 180 — is also set to take effect on Saturday, July 1. It defines male and female as biological sexes assigned at birth for government use. Meaning driver’s licenses and birth certificates must list the resident’s biological sex and not have the document altered to reflect the resident’s gender identity. Plus, the bill will require the Department of Corrections to only house biological females in a specific portion of the correctional facility.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach issued a legal opinion regarding parts of the law, saying, “The idea is to protect the definition of women as one that reflects the biological fact of one either being a male or female at birth.”

The attorney general believes a driver’s license and birth certificate must reflect the gender assigned at birth. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded to the measure by saying the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Revenue Department will not change their current policies. Saying the law does not apply retroactively, so her administration does not believe any birth certificates or driver’s licenses will need to be changed back.

“I have directed the agencies to follow SB 180 according to their legal counsel’s interpretation of the law,” Gov. Kelly said. “While my administration and the Attorney General’s Office have had many conversations about the law, KDHE and KDOR disagree about its impacts on their operations and will instead keep in place their policies regarding gender markers on birth certificates and driver’s licenses.”

To view all bills approved during the 2023-2024 legislative session, click HERE.

