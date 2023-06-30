Man injured Thursday afternoon in single-vehicle crash in Kansas City

One person was injured Thursday afternoon when the car he was driving crashed off an exit along Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured Thursday afternoon when the car he was driving crashed off an exit along Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:40 p.m. Thursday along the ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to Park Drive and Interstate 635.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2022 Toyota Highlander was westbound on I-70 and attempted to take the exit at the last minute. The Toyota struck the crash attenuator, then left the roadway to the right and hit the rock wall in the right ditch, where the vehicle came to rest.

The driver, Michael Lee Ford, 71, of Kansas City, Kan., was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital with suspected minor injuries The patrol said Ford, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing his seat belt.

