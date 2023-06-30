Lyndon football star Kaedin Massey commits to K-State

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyndon High School football offensive lineman, and 247 Sports’ #1 recruit in the state of Kansas in the class of 2024, is staying home.

Massey committed to Kansas State Thursday, June 29, choosing the Wildcats over other Power Five schools in Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

The Lyndon star said he made the decision just a “couple of days ago”, not long after his official visit to Kansas State on June 25.

“I love the coaches. I love the program. I spent time with the other recruits and I got along with them greatly,” Massey said. “The academics side is where I want it to be and it seemed to be the right decision to stay home.”

Massey made the decision in the Lyndon High School gym surrounded by classmates, teammates, friends and family. He will join the Wildcats in the fall of 2024.

