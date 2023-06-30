Lawrence breweries set to participate in first Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive

American Red Cross of Northern Nevada gets $140,000 donation
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Four local breweries are encouraging the community to donate at the first Lawrence Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive.

The American Red Cross Greater Kansas Chapter officials said the Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive will take place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 3 at The Oread Hotel located at 1200 Oread Ave. in Lawrence, Kan.

The American Red Cross Greater Kansas Chapter officials indicated Battle of the Breweries is a friendly competition between 23rd Street Brewery, Black Stag Brewery, Fields and Ivy Brewery and Lawrence Beer Co. encouraging the most donors to join their brew crews and help save lives.

According to officials with the American Red Cross Greater Kansas Chapter, donors can cast a vote for their favorite brewery to determine the winner of the traveling trophy and bragging rights. As a special thank you, those who donate will receive a coupon for $5 off for their next food or merchandise purchase at the participating breweries, which can be used once at each brewery, a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and an exclusive Red Cross dry bag.

Staff with the American Red Cross Greater Kansas Chapter said this blood drive comes as the Red Cross urges people to help ensure blood is never missing from hospital shelves. Despite blood’s lifesaving role, only 3 out of 100 people in the U.S. donate blood annually. The REd Cross saw a concerning drop in donations in recent weeks, and holidays like the 4th of July can mean fewer donations as well.

“Holiday weeks are challenging times to collect enough blood products for those in need,” said Susan Faler, Account Manager for the Red Cross Central Plains Blood Services Region. “Having local businesses eagerly step up and offer their support is very encouraging. Breweries have close ties with their patrons, and we all have high spirits that this drive will be a successful community effort.”

Officials with the American Red Cross Greater Kansas Chapter said to make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

