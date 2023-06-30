Lake Shawnee improved campsites open in time for July 4th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lake Shawnee improved campsites will open in time for July 4th.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation officials said the improved campsites at the Lake Shawnee campground now feature 49 improved campsites with 12 pull-through sites to accommodate larger RVs. There are also three tent sites in the improved area of the campground. Water, electricity and plumbing are available at each improved campsite. Previously, TV campers had to use a dump station across East Edge Rd.

According to Shawnee County Parks + Recreation officials, the improvements were funded with $2.4 million in ARPA funds. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation added $319,239 from the campground revolving fund for a total project cost of $2.8 million.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation officials indicated campers who had reserved sites in the original portion of the campground had first chance to reserve a campsite in the improved area beginning at noon on June 30. Reservations are now open to the public. The campground has 114 campsites, restrooms, laundry, showers, swim beach, playground and picnic shelter.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation said a ribbon cutting will be scheduled at a later date as there is still more work to be done on the overall project.

