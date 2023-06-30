Kansas Department of Agriculture to hold meeting to discuss FY 2024 funding

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture is preparing to hold a special meeting to discuss Fiscal Year 2024 funding opportunities.

Officials with the Kansas Department of Agriculture said the State Conservation Commission (SCC) will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 7 to discuss state Fiscal Year 2024 funding opportunities. This will be a brief meeting and will be held online.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture officials indicated the SCC consists of five elected commissioners, two ex officio members representing the K-State Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service and two appointed members representing the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture officials said the Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas’ natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

For more information or to request a link to access the meeting, contact the KDA-DOC at kda.doc@ks.gov or 785-564-6620.

