K-State women’s golf hires familiar face for new head coach

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Stew Burke is set to led the Wildcats after spending the last four season at Tulane.

Burke joined K-State in the spring of 2014 and worked in Manhattan through the fall of 2016. After that he served partsof three seasons as the associate head coach at USC before becoming the head coach at Tulane in 2019.

“We are excited to welcome Stew back to Manhattan to lead our women’s golf team,” Director of Athletes Gene Taylor said per a release. “This job attracted strong interest from all over the country, which speaks to the culture that we have here at K-State. Stew has had unbelievable success both as an assistant coach and as a head coach, he is one of the top recruiters in the country and has a tremendous track record of developing players.”

“His familiarity with our program, the University and community, in addition to the relationships he has already established in the local golf community, will lead to a smooth transition as he takes over our program,” Taylor added. “We look forward to having Stew, Lucy and Effie as a part of the K-State family.”

Burke was recently named the 2022 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year at Tulane and earned a berth in the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

According to K-State Athletics, Burke helped raise the Wildcats’ Golfstat ranking from No. 105 into the top 40 as they tallied three team victories and four individual crowns. K-State also posted its top two stroke average marks in school history with Burke on staff with the 2014-15 squad setting the record at 297.30 followed closely by the 2015-16 team at 297.31.

“This has been a dream of mine, and there is nowhere I’d rather be. This program has the potential to be a perennial postseason contender, and I believe we can get back to regionals quickly. I am excited to work with the returning players and to start recruiting with the Powercat on my chest,” Burke said per a release.

Kansas State Athletics says Burke has agreed to a five-year contract.

