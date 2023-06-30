Jefferson County authorities cease search of alleged armed suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities cancel search for a suspect near Highway 24 at mile marker 375 and between Clark Road and Decatur Road.

Kansas troopers and deputies searched for a black male, wearing a white shirt and black pants who is believed to be armed with a pistol.

Authorities urged citizens in the area to stay inside, lock their vehicles and homes.

The search was called off after the suspect fled. Authorities believe believe they know who the suspect is.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided once it is received.

