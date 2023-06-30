Indianapolis offers major-league feel with Midwest flair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WIBW) -- Visitors to Indianapolis will find themselves surrounded by major league attractions highlighted by a distinctively Midwestern feel.

Located on Interstate 70, Indianapolis -- affectionately known as the Circle City -- is about 544 miles due east of Topeka, or about a 9-hour drive including stops.

Once you make it to Indianapolis, you’ll find an abundance of things to do and places to see.

And, as you might imagine, there is no shortage of dining options covering a wide range of foods.

If you’re a first-time visitor, you may ask yourself, “Where has Indy been all my life?”

A recent road trip to the East Coast included a visit to Indianapolis, which proved to be full of surprises around every turn.

Several key attractions are located on West Washington Street, and were within walking distance of our downtown hotel.

Among the highlights were the Indianapolis Zoo at 1200 W. Washington St., which is ranked in the top 10 in the United States. We visited the zoo on a Wednesday morning in June and found a nice group of attendees representing all ages.

The zoo proved to be well laid out and extremely accessible to everyone. An incredible assortment of animals gave people plenty to see, including an area where you could walk around inside a kangaroo exhibit; an arena featuring a dolphin show; penguins; alligators; bears; lions elephants; giraffes; and what was described as the nation’s largest touch-pool with stingrays and sharks.

Another feature was a show in which about a dozen large birds swooped in unison to a wooden stand, where zookeepers were presenting an educational program.

One of the things that really struck me about the Indianapolis Zoo was how clean it was -- and how it didn’t have that familiar “zoo” odor that you might expect at other similar facilities.

This is a must-see on any visit to Indianapolis, even if you don’t consider yourself to be a “zoo person.” You can see a lot of the zoo in about 90 minutes but may want to stay longer than that.

Just down the road was the NCAA Hall of Champions, located in the picturesque White River State Park at 700 W. Washington St. Not many people were there on the day we visited, but it was still a good stop as displays showed all 24 sports for which the NCAA holds championships.

Not only were NCAA Division I teams featured, but so were Division II and III programs.

An indoor basketball court, like one from the 1930s, has been recreated on the second floor and visitors can pick up a ball and take a few shots on their visit.

A bit further down the street was the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art, located at 500 W. Washington St. This is the kind of art museum that I believe everyone can enjoy -- including those who wouldn’t usually be inclined to step food inside such a museum.

The museum has an outstanding array of American Indian and Western Art, along with special exhibits.

An interactive area for children can be found in the museum’s lower level, giving youngsters a hands-on experience during their visit.

If you stay about an hour, which we did, you’ll get a good glimpse of what the museum has to offer and may just learn a thing or two.

A great part of our visit to Indianapolis was the opportunity to walk around town and get a feel for the various places that make the Circle City so special.

An absolute must is the White River State Park, which features a walking trail along a canal and offers people an outstanding view of the impressive skyline of Indianapolis, a city located in a metropolitan area of around 2.5 million people.

The park also is home to the TCU Amphitheater, which boasts a number of big-name acts performing in concert during the summer months.

Right in the heart of downtown is the massive Indiana Soldiers and Sailors Civil War Monument, 55 E. Michigan St., which is one of the most impressive structures I have ever seen.

The limestone monument, which stands 284 feet and 6 inches tall, honors Hoosiers who served in the Revolutionary War; the War of 1812; the Civil War; the Frontier Wars; and the Spanish-American War.

About a block to the west is the Indiana Statehouse, 200 W. Washington, an impressive building that is somewhat similar to the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka.

Incidentally, Indianapolis is one of a handful of “big city” state capitals in the United States, ranking in population only behind Phoenix; Austin, Texas; and Columbus, Ohio.

Along the south side of the Indiana Statehouse is a monument commemorating the place where Abraham Lincoln gave an address upon leaving the Midwest to assume his role as President of the United States of America.

Another plaque in the same area talks about the National Road that ran from the East Coast through Indiana all the way to Illinois at a time of westward expansion in the 1800s.

If you time your trip just right, you can also catch a minor-league baseball game at Victory Field, home of the Indianapolis Indians, the AAA affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. This downtown stadium holds just over 12,000 fans and is located down the street from Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts NFL team.

Based on the sports season, you also may be able to catch an Indiana Pacers game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on the southeast side of downtown during the NBA season, or an Indiana Fever WNBA game in the spring or summer.

As for places to get a bite to eat, you can check out any number of options.

Cafe Patachou is a great place to get a breakfast – I liked the self-serve coffee station -- and if you hit it just right, you can sit outside in a shaded area and look out at the impressive Indiana Statehouse.

Another place that comes highly recommended is Shapiro’s Delicatessen, 808 S. Meridian St. on the east side of downtown. It’s been around since 1905 and serves up what some experts say is a Top 10 Reuben sandwich in all of America. I loved the feel of the place, which is actually more like a giant cafeteria that offers up a lot of different kinds of both American and Jewish foods.

If your travels take you from the Topeka area to the East Coast, a two-day, two-night stop in Indianapolis -- the perfect destination for your first day of travels -- will leave you feeling glad you came, especially if you’ve never made a prior trip to the Circle City.

