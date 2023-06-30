Illegal marijuana grow operation discovered in Bourbon County

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An illegal marijuana grow operation was discovered in Bourbon County.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) officials said they, along with the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), Allen County Sheriff’s Office and the Bourbon County Public Works investigated an extensive outdoor marijuana grow operation in Bourbon County, Kan.

KBI officials said on Tuesday, June 27, the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office received information related to a possible illegal marijuana grow operation located near the intersection of 35th St. and Highway 65 near Bronson, Kan.

According to officials with the KBI, at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, law enforcement authorities found the grow site. An unknown subject fled the area and was unable to be located. A total of 1,350 marijuana plants were seized along with camping gear, firearms, a vehicle, and growing paraphernalia, such as watering devices, garden sprayers, gardening tools, herbicides, pesticides and fertilizer.

KBI officials indicated the marijuana being grown would have produced about 1,350 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of around $1.7 million.

KBI said anyone with information about this suspected grow operation is encouraged to contact the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-223-1440 or the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME.

KBI noted the investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

