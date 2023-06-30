Illegal marijuana grow operation discovered in Bourbon County

Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) officials said they, along with the Bourbon County...
Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) officials said they, along with the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), Allen County Sheriff’s Office and the Bourbon County Public Works investigated an extensive outdoor marijuana grow operation in Bourbon County, Kan.(WNDU)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An illegal marijuana grow operation was discovered in Bourbon County.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) officials said they, along with the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), Allen County Sheriff’s Office and the Bourbon County Public Works investigated an extensive outdoor marijuana grow operation in Bourbon County, Kan.

KBI officials said on Tuesday, June 27, the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office received information related to a possible illegal marijuana grow operation located near the intersection of 35th St. and Highway 65 near Bronson, Kan.

According to officials with the KBI, at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, law enforcement authorities found the grow site. An unknown subject fled the area and was unable to be located. A total of 1,350 marijuana plants were seized along with camping gear, firearms, a vehicle, and growing paraphernalia, such as watering devices, garden sprayers, gardening tools, herbicides, pesticides and fertilizer.

KBI officials indicated the marijuana being grown would have produced about 1,350 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of around $1.7 million.

KBI said anyone with information about this suspected grow operation is encouraged to contact the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-223-1440 or the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME.

KBI noted the investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning
David Knittel
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to light occupied house on fire
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
Joshua Jacobs, VA Undersecretary for Benefits
VA Undersecretary urges veterans to apply now to maximize PACT Act benefits

Latest News

The Formula Grand Prix runs through Sunday.
Solar-powered cars rev up at Formula ‘Sun’ Grand Prix
Officials with the Kansas Department of Agriculture said the State Conservation Commission...
Kansas Department of Agriculture to hold meeting to discuss FY 2024 funding
TPD officials said the deceased has been identified as Xavion E. Phannix, 20, of Topeka.
TPD releases identification of Topeka man who was killed in Thursday homicide
(File)
Update: Lanes open after car fire shut down I-470 at Burlingame in Topeka