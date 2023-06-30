History merges with natural beauty in Hagerstown area of northern Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WIBW) - If your road trip takes you to the East Coast, you’ll likely have Washington, D.C., on your destination list.

The nation’s capital is the center of U.S. government and scores of major monuments. Here you’ll see the Capitol, the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial and the White House, among scores of other sites that include the Smithsonian Museums.

But count on this -- Washington, D.C., is a busy, busy place. Full of people. Full of tour buses. Full of cars.

You may want to take a nice break – and get back to nature -- and yet not have to travel too far to do so.

A great location is the city of Hagerstown, Md., about an hour and a half northwest of Washington, D.C.

Located just south of the Pennsylvania-Maryland border, Hagerstown is practically dripping with Civil War history.

It also has an abundance of natural beauty and hiking trails, making it a perfect break for those who are getting weary of the crowds and traffic of the East Coast.

This is an area that’s just south of the Gettysburg battlefield in Pennsylvania -- which is widely regarded as the site of the turning point of the Civil War.

It’s also just north of the Antietam National Battlefield, another Civil War site of major historical significance.

If you are back east, I’d highly recommend spending at least a little time checking out these sites.

Both are operated under the auspices of the National Park Service, and both deserve a visit, if nothing else out of respect for those who gave their lives in two of the bloodiest battles in Civil War history.

There is much more than the battlefields, however.

For starters, downtown Hagerstown boasts a number of buildings and houses that served as way stations along the Underground Railroad, where slaves stayed on their way to freedom in northern states.

I took a walk around Hagerstown and found many of the houses are still occupied to this day, standing tall as testimonies both to the people who fled from slavery, and those who opened their homes to them. Both did so at incredible risks.

Beyond history, Hagerstown and its environs also feature a number of natural landmarks -- including scenic overlooks along the many hiking trails in the area.

The trails are of various difficulty and some are fairly steep, including one near the Washington Monument State Park just outside Hagerstown.

This hike takes walkers along a short distance of the famed Appalachian Trail on the way to a state monument dedicated to George Washington.

Once at the monument, you’ll be treated to a breathtaking view of the valley that unfolds like a green carpet below.

The stone monument, of course, isn’t nearly as famous as its counterpart in Washington, D.C., yet is historic in that it is the first one dedicated to the nation’s first president.

You’ll also find a number of scenic overlooks in the Hagerstown area, including Annapolis Rock, High Rock, Maryland Heights and the Sidling Hill Welcome Center along Interstate 68, just west of town.

Perhaps the most appealing part of visiting Hagerstown was getting a chance to hunker down for a day in a real, honest-to-goodness town that has been pretty much unspoiled by the trappings of tourism and high-volume traffic that are so prevalent across much of the larger metropolitan areas of the East Coast.

Yes, Hagerstown looks to be a thriving city in its own right that is managing to hold onto its past while moving boldly into the future.

Here is a town of around 45,000 people that is rich in history and natural beauty while being alive and kicking at the same time.

