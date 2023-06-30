Governor Kelly issues disaster declaration for wildland fires in Ford County

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a declaration of disaster emergency due to wildland fires in Ford County.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Department officials said Governor Kelly issued a verbal declaration of disaster emergency last night, Thursday, June 29, due to wildland fires in Ford County. The declaration will allow the state to preposition assets for a quicker response to any fires that may begin.

“Conditions across Kansas are prime for wildland fires with areas experiencing hot, dry conditions,” Governor Kelly said. “It is especially important when using fireworks that you are diligent about making sure they have been extinguished before disposing of them. A single spark is enough to touch off a fire that could have devastating consequences.”

According to the Kansas Adjutant General’s Department officials, Much of the state is under drought conditions.  There are increased dangers of wildfire due to ignition sources from overheating farm equipment, grilling and fireworks. When disposing of fireworks soak them in water before disposing of them to ensure they do not reignite and start a fire.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Department officials said the Kansas Division of Emergency Management is monitoring and will provide assistance as requested.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Department officials noted Kansas Forest Service coordinated resources to provide aerial fire suppression support. They also deployed a district fire management officer to Ford County.

“Even as the Kansas Forest Service staff responds to requests to support neighboring states with wildfires, we continue to work with our in-state partners to provide assistance to local Kansas responders as they battle these wildfires,” said Jason Hartman, State Forester, Kansas Forest Service.

